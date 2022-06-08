Nothing’s Phone 1, is one of the most anticipated smartphone launches in a while, with the up-and-coming company dropping hints and teasers as to what we can expect from OnePlus founder Carl Pei’s first new smartphone following his exit from OP. We won’t have to wait too long anymore. As announced today, the company will hold a “Return to Instinct” event on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, where it will finally announce the Phone 1.

Nothing is setting up some high stakes for its first smartphone. In its announcement, the company shares that it considers the Phone 1 its most important product to date, saying that it is the “real start of Nothing’s journey.” The company claims that the Phone 1 will “make tech fun again” and is an invitation to “unlearn everything the industry has taught us.” It’s unclear what exactly the Phone 1 will do differently from the competition, though, and how well it will perform in the increasingly saturated market.

Ahead of today’s announcement, Nothing already published its Nothing Launcher to the Play Store, allowing you to experience the Phone 1 home screen experience on an Android device of your choice. Apart from the widgets with Nothing’s signature dotted lettering, we haven’t found the launcher to be truly special or game-changing, though. It’s well made and provides some neat quality-of-life features, though, like icon pack support, resizing options for icons, and a permanent Google Search bar on top of the app shelf.

One of many design sketches of the Nothing Phone 1, shared by the company in an interview.

In the meantime, a few leaks have already revealed a bit more about what we can expect from the Phone 1. According to images shared by TechDroider, the Phone 1’s front will look quite similar to current Samsung flagship phones, with a punch-hole selfie camera in the top middle and even bezels all around the display. The back will presumably be transparent, keeping the Phone 1 in line with the company’s first product, the Ear 1 earbuds. Another leak is pointing to a July 21 release date, which seems plausible given the July 12 event revealed today.