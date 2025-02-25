Summary After initially being available on newer Nothing models, Circle to Search is now available on the first-generation Nothing Phone 1. Users can activate it via long-pressing the Home button or navigation bar.

The new Nothing OS update also includes power-off password verification, adding an extra layer of security to prevent unauthorized access.

While Circle to Search and the security feature are rolling out, some users are reporting inconsistencies with the availability of new wallpapers included in the update.

First introduced with the Galaxy S24 series back in January 2024, Google's Circle to Search (CtS) has slowly become available on a range of Android devices, including the likes of Google's own Pixel lineup, several Samsung flagships and mid-range devices, and a few Xiaomi and Honor phones. Although not in name, the feature is now also (somewhat) accessible via Google Lens on iPhones.

Late in December last year, CtS finally made its way to Nothing's portfolio, though not on the device that started it all for the London-based phone-maker.

After snubbing the Phone 1 in December, Nothing is finally bringing CtS to its first-gen device, alongside a range of other features and general improvements. These come as part of the Nothing OS V3.0-250218-1552 update, rolling out now alongside the February 2025 security patch (via 9to5Google).

Here's what's new

New features

Circle to Search is available now. Initiate a search from any text, image or video on your screen.

Added power-off password verification to prevent immediate power-off if your phone is lost.

Added new wallpapers.

General improvements

Improved responding speed of Settings.

Optimised Quick Settings pull-down speed in landscape mode.

Enhanced WiFi, Bluetooth and system stability.

Updated to February security patch.

Nothing Phone 1 users can trigger CtS by either long-tapping the Home button, or by long-tapping the navigation bar. To ensure that the feature gets triggered with these gestures, head to Settings → Special features → Gestures → Navigation mode → Circle to Search.

Power-off password verification, on the other hand, can be toggled on by searching for "Power off verify" in Settings.

It's worth noting that even after updating to the new firmware, users in Nothing's community post have reported varying mileage. Some users suggest they have access to Power-off password verification but not CtS and the new wallpapers, while others suggest that they're not seeing the new wallpapers. This might suggest an issue with the rollout, or perhaps a staggered release of features.

Nothing Phone 1 owners, have you got all the new features? Let us know in the comments below.