Yesterday, we officially saw the Nothing Phone 1's rear design for the first time after a teaser from the company showed off the entire back of the phone with its transparent panel on display. That was just a photo, though; it didn't show us the long-teased illuminating effect the company has been talking about for some time. Now, an event for Nothing in Switzerland has meant YouTubers and tech journalists have seen the phone light up, albeit in a glass case, so that they couldn't touch it.

First uploaded by Das kann was (via XDA Developers), you can see the rear of the phone from various angles in their latest video. You can't see the front of the handset, but you can see all four edges and a closer look at the rear of the phone. The most exciting development is we now know what elements of this phone's complicated rear light up.

2 Images

Close

There's a letter C-like design around the rear camera, one of the most eye-catching elements illuminates. It doesn't fully encompass the camera, but it does surround most of the shooters. A diagonal line also lights up toward the top right of the phone's rear. Finally, the exclamation-like symbol at the bottom of the phone also lights up. The line and the dot both light up at different times.

2 Images

Close

The circle in the middle of the phone's rear also appears to light up at one moment in the video, but I can't be sure whether it's from a camera flash elsewhere in the room or if it's also a light. To see all of this in action, watch the video below.

Expect further teasers as we won't be seeing the Nothing Phone 1 in full until July 12, when the company is hosting its launch event for the handset. Rumors have said the handset will go on sale on July 21, so it's just over a month until you can buy this phone. The most significant leaks for the Nothing Phone have said it'll cost €500 in Europe, so expect the handset to cost somewhere between $500 and $600.