Nothing founder Carl Pei has ingeniously kept up the hype surrounding the company's very first smartphone despite revealing almost nothing useful about it. Less than a couple of months possibly remain until launch, yet all we know is that the phone will feature some Qualcomm chip, support wireless charging, and slivers of its design. But as the event draws closer, it's becoming clear that the device is subject to a similar pre-release course of events like any other smartphone. Leaks are now starting to clear that air of mystery — this one offers some insight into its design and display hardware.

According to TechDroider, the Nothing Phone 1 will feature an 6.55" OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400. It's about as typical for a mid-premium-class phone you'll hear about these days, if only just the slightest bit smaller. Symmetrical, skinny bezels should also enhance the viewing experience. Now, if we could only get some refresh rate and brightness numbers.

We suspect the Nothing Phone 1 will resemble the Galaxy S22+ plenty from the front — the latter is very similarly sized at 6.6-inches, has a center-aligned punch-hole for the selfie camera, and has uniform bezels with a flat display, much like the former. It is a little tiring to continue this compare-and-contrast exercise when we don't have enough information to let the phone stand on its own.

Of course, the usual disclaimers apply here: none of this information is official nor has it been corroborated by any other leaks blogger. Pei earlier said that the handset is getting a full reveal in "Summer 2022," with one publication claiming a more specific July 21 date for the launch, so there's still plenty of time left for supply chain gremlins to commit devious spills, And, as always, the court of public opinion is perpetually open.