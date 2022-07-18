Following months of hype and an enthusiastic launch, Carl Pei’s Nothing Phone 1 seems to be off to a solid start with an attractive price tag, unique design, and solid specifications. Unfortunately, just days after the launch, buyers worldwide are complaining of dead pixels and a weird green tint issue in the display — issues that OnePlus users are all too familiar with.

Pei exited OnePlus in late 2020, so he was around to see the weird green tint issue the OnePlus 8 Pro faced. Now it seems some of those problems have made their way to Nothing, and a growing number of new Phone 1 owners on Twitter and Reddit are complaining of a green tint in the upper or lower half of the display, as spotted by Android Authority. The tint is clearly visible when displaying a dark image or when dark mode is turned on, as we can see in the videos users share:

It doesn't sound like getting an exchange is a sure fix, either, as one new owner who purchased the Nothing Phone 1 from Indian e-tailer Flipkart discovered. When the device exhibited a green tint on the display, they sought a replacement, only to receive another device exhibiting the same issue.

Meanwhile, media outlet Beebom noticed display pixels dying around the hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera just three hours into using its review unit. That wasn’t an isolated incident, since another user also witnessed pixels dying around the camera cutout on their Phone 1 within an hour of usage.

Nothing Support acknowledged some of these complaints streaming in on Twitter, but we haven't heard anything from it yet about possible fixes — whether the green tint and dead pixels can be resolved through an OTA update or if it is a hardware issue requiring replacement or repair. We've reached out to the company for a comment, and will update this post if receive a response.