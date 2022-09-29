Carl Pei’s Nothing recently teased its next product at the Paris Fashion Week, the Ear Stick true-wireless earphones. The upcoming launch doesn’t mean the company has forgotten about its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1, though. An update to Nothing OS 1.1.4 is rolling out to users, and it is significantly enhancing the camera hardware’s potential.

Nothing has been regular with camera updates for the Phone 1, tweaking and enhancing the software to eke out more performance from the hardware. The new OTA update to Nothing OS 1.1.4 continues that trajectory by recalibrating the color profile for the ultrawide angle camera so it better matches the color profile of the primary camera. It has also decreased the HDR shooting time when using this lens. Nothing says color accuracy of the night mode shots has been tweaked, too.

A digitally zoomed low light shot showing off the Nothing Phone 1’s color reproduction (night mode not used here)

Thanks to a new motion detection algorithm, camera stability should be less of an issue when shooting moving objects. For the selfie lover in you, Nothing says shots on the new firmware will be more naturally bright. You can even slap a Nothing watermark on all your photos by default, if you're desperate to let everyone know what phone you have.

In our limited time spent testing these new camera improvements, we found a noticeable improvement in the image quality overall, but the camera app felt sluggish to respond, particularly in low-light environments.

Close

Besides these improvements to the camera app, the Nothing OS 1.1.4 update also includes the September security patch and support for the LHDC audio codec. The brand says power consumption of the AOD feature has been curbed, and the display has a new auto-brightness feature to keep heating issues in check. Some bug fixes and an enhanced face unlock algorithm round off this update, meaning it's rather important. That's despite Nothing still dragging its feet on Android 13, promising to deliver the full Android upgrade sometime in 2023.

We suggest you install Nothing OS 1.1.4 once it is available. The update is already rolling out, so the wait shouldn’t be long. If you wish to sideload the update, our colleagues at XDA Developers found the global and Europe-specific builds for phones running Nothing OS 1.1.3.