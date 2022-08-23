Nothing created quite a hype for the Phone 1, its first smartphone which launched in July this year. Despite being buggy, the company's Glyph interface was praised for offering a near-stock Android experience. It even resolved the lingering issues through multiple software updates since the phone's release. If you were hoping Nothing would also be quick to update the Phone 1 to Android 13, prepare to be disappointed.

When a Twitter used asked Nothing's CEO and founder Carl Pei about the Phone 1's Android 13 update on August 17, the latter replied with a rather vague "A product is more than just its specs, features, and version numbers." The statement did not go down well with the community, and Pei was panned for his response. Making amends, the company has confirmed in a statement to Android Authority that the Phone 1's Android 13 update will release in the first half of 2023.

We are always working hard to improve the Phone 1 user experience. To ensure this, operating system updates will be made available for regular download. In regards to Android 13, this will be launching for Phone 1 users in the first half of 2023. Before releasing, we want to fine tune the software upgrade with Nothing’s hardware. We will be sure to keep you updated with further information.

Even in a best-case scenario, Android 13 for the Phone 1 is at least three months away—and that's unlikely to happen. The wait could stretch to nearly 6-7 months or even longer. That's a lot of time and may not go down well with existing owners. This might also explain why Pei's initial response to the question was so ambiguous.

It is surprising that Nothing will take such a long time to bring Android 13 to the Phone 1, especially since its Glyph interface is very similar to stock Android. For comparison, Samsung has publicly started beta testing Android 13-based One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22 series. Going by its track record, the Korean giant should update most of its premium and mid-range devices to the latest Android release by the end of this year or early 2023.