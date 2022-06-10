Nothing announced its inaugural smartphone — the Nothing Phone 1 — back in March, and we recently learned that it's nearly ready to make its grand debut, with a July 12 launch event scheduled in London. While recent rumors have started to give us a better idea of what to expect, there's still a lot we don't know about the eagerly anticipated phone's hardware. Today we make progress on filling in some of those blanks, upon the discovery a document that sheds some light on the Nothing Phone 1's charging performance.

91Mobiles shares a TÜV certification (product compliance testing, like we see at the FCC) for a new charger. While that alone wouldn't be too interesting, this one happens to be Nothing-branded, meaning it's almost certainly going to be the adapter used with the company's upcoming handset.

The certification covers three models, C304, C347, and C348, which are likely different international variants of the same charger. Probably the most interesting bit here is that the highest output the charger capable of delivering is just 45W — that's not bad, but it's also a far cry from the crazy 100W+ speeds we're seeing more and more of lately.

2 Images

Close

A 45W maximum isn't anything worth getting upset about, but it does serve to temper our expectations for the smartphone. We haven't heard anything about wireless charging yet, though it's not like this document would shed any light on that, anyway. It's also possible that the phone will actually support higher power input (and correspondingly, faster charging) than is possible with the adapter it ships with — though, again, that's just not the sort of detail that would appear here.

With just about a month to go until the phone's launch, hopefully we start filling in the rest of the Nothing Phone 1's picture soon.