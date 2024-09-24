Key Takeaways Nothing's Ear Open earbuds feature a unique open design for a natural listening experience.

Nothing surprised fans with the introduction of Nothing OS 3.0 during the Ear Open launch.

Nothing OS 3.0 offers refined typography, better use of the dot matrix style, customizable Quick Settings, a new wdiget and gallery app.

Today, Nothing launched its next product in its audio lineup with the Ear Open. The device takes a new approach when compared to past devices, featuring an open design meant to let ambient noise in for a more natural listening experience. For the most part, the design is something you'd expect from Nothing, a pair of earbuds that looks sleek and quite unique when compared to the competition, with audio quality that's also pretty good.

Of course, since this is Nothing, the brand also surprised fans by introducing the company's latest OS, Nothing OS 3.0 (via The Nothing & CMF Fan Hub). The introduction of the latest version of the brand's OS comes in the middle of the Open Ear presentation, which can be found on the official Nothing YouTube page. The brand will launch the OS towards the end of the year, with the open beta arriving next month.

A new beginning with 3.0

When it comes to the changes, the brand was more focused on making Nothing OS really something of its own, and really refined the smaller things like the typography, making it easier to read throughout the UI. While the N-Dot font that really made a splash through Nothing OS will still be present, it will be used sparingly to add little pops to the overall look and feel.

However, the dot matrix style will be used throughout the OS in other ways now, like providing indications for the user whenever the phone is plugged in to charge, or when the fingerprint reader is used. The Lock Screen is also getting a complete redesign, making it easier for users to customize with widgets and other pieces of information. Quick Settings is also getting more customizable, allowing users to really play around, making it as sparse or as dense as they'd like.

The brand is also introducing the ability to pin frequently used apps to the top of the app drawer, while also using a new feature that will group apps together in order to make common apps more accessible. In addition to all of the above, Nothing is also introducing a new widget that will allow users to get a visual countdown to some event that is set. Perhaps the most interesting is the new Shared widget, which will allow users to stay connected without saying a thing to each other.

And finally, Nothing will introduce its own photo gallery app in Nothing OS 3.0, providing a faster way to access photos and featuring a new system that will highlight objects in your photos and bring them to the forefront for a more playful gallery style. There will also be some AI elements as well, like AI upscaling and Super Resolution. As far as when this will be released, Nothing is targeting December 2024, with an open beta to start in October.