Key Takeaways Nothing OS 3.0 beta 2 has rolled out to Phone 2a.

New features include Shared Widgets and Quick Settings improvements.

The update also adds camera enhancements, AI app prioritization, and higher PUBG frame rate, and more.

Nothing has made it pretty clear when it's going to roll out Android 15 to its devices, thanks to a release calendar that was revealed at the beginning of October. And so far, the brand has stayed true to its word, rolling out Nothing OS 3.0 to its Phone 2 and Phone 2a.

Although Phone 1 and Phone 2a Plus users will have to wait a little longer, with the beta scheduled to arrive sometime next month, Nothing OS 3.0 beta 2 has already started to roll out to the Phone 2a. As far as some of the main highlights, this update brings Shared Widgets and also improvements to the Quick Settings menu.

Something new with improvements all around

When it comes to the Shared Widgets, this is a feature that be exclusive to Nothing devices and will allow users to interact with each other through widgets. For now, it's going to be pretty basic, just offering reactions that will show up on connected devices. But Nothing does have plans to expand this in the future.

As far as the Quick Settings improvements, Nothing has made refinements to the overall look and feel, with improved animations for swipe, transitions, and tile resizing. The company has also "improved the user experience when interacting with the ring tile" as well.

The Smart Drawer is also getting improvements and should be more accurate when organizing apps. Nothing does warn that it may take some additional time to categorize the new apps. And for those that don't like to organize and have it all done for them, there's a new "auto-sort" feature that will do the hard work for you.

Shutter bugs will be delighted to know that there are also some camera enhancements with this update as well, with Ultra HDR mode getting some "enhanced brightness," along with standard HDR as well. There's also going to be an optimized portrait mode, and improved stability when switching camera modes.

Nothing will inject a bit of AI this round when it comes to the "prioritization of frequently used apps" which will keep them organized and optimized for quick use. Furthermore, PUBG players should now see a higher frame rate when gaming, making a big difference with support for up to 90Hz.

And the last bit, Nothing will also add details to the pop-up view, allowing newcomers to understand and enjoy the feature a lot more easily. Naturally, this update will also apply necessary bug fixes and performance improvements where needed as well.

Overall, this is a solid update that has no doubt come so quickly thanks to user feedback. Of course, if you own a compatible Nothing phone and want to give the new beta a try, you can always head to the support website, download the APK, and start using it today. Remember to back up any information just in case.

Since it is a beta, there could be things that go wrong or behavior from the OS that you aren't expecting. This is also a good idea just in case you want to roll back to the older OS, which will definitely require deletion of data in order to complete it.