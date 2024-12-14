Summary Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta brings Android 15 to the Nothing Phone 1, bringing a handful of improvements to the table.

The changelog mentions the addition of shared widgets, lock screen customizations, an AI-powered Smart Drawer, an enhanced pop-up view, and more.

Nothing warns users about the potential instability of beta releases while also providing a way to roll back from the beta to the most recent stable version.

Google's Pixel phones were the first to get this year's Android 15 update, while other brands since then have either commenced the beta phase of their Android 15-based update or rolled out the stable release of Android 15 already. Smartphone brand Nothing falls in the former group, with the company's devices still going through the beta stages. Following the release of the first Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta for devices like the Phone 2a, the premium Phone 2, and a few others, the company is now ready with an update for its first-ever smartphone, the Phone 1.

Related Nothing Phone 1 review: Premium design meets midrange everything else The most anticipated phone of the year is finally here, and it’s good

The company shared the full details of the beta on its community page (via GSM Arena), revealing what appears to be a familiar changelog. Due to hardware limitations, some of the camera improvements we saw making their way to the Phone 2 via the Nothing OS 3.0 beta aren't available here.

A handful of changes onboard the Android 15 beta

A closer look reveals that the changelog is virtually identical to the Android 15 beta for the Phone 2a Plus that went up just this week. With the Phone 1 now picking up the Nothing OS 3.0 beta, all the company's devices are on course to receive Android 15. However, the company hasn't specified when the stable version will start rolling out, though we don't expect the wait to be too long.

Here's the full changelog for the Phone 1's Nothing OS 3.0 beta:

Shared Widgets 🔮 Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person’s widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions. A new way to stay connected. Lock screen 🔒 New lock screen customisation page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen or via the Customisation page. 🕰️ Upgraded clock faces. Choose your favourite style. 🖼️Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen. ‎ Smart Drawer 🤖Added AI-powered Smart Drawer feature to automatically categorise your apps into folders. For better organisation and easy access. 📌For ultimate convenience, you can pin your favourite apps to the top of the app drawer. No scrolling required. ‎ Quick Settings 🧩Reconsidered Quick Settings design with an optimised editing experience. 🖼️ Enhanced widget library design. 🎨Updated visuals in Settings including better Network & Internet and Bluetooth options. ‎ Camera improvements 📷 Faster camera launch speed under the Camera Widget. 🖼️ Reduced HDR scene processing time. ⏲️ Smoothened user interface after countdown photos 🔍 Improved zoom slider display. ‎ Enhanced pop-up view 📱 Movable pop-up view for cleaner and more productive multi-tasking. 📐 Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners. 📍 Pin the pop-up view on the screen edge for quick access. 🔔View information without leaving your current app. Simply swipe down on incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view. Enable via Settings > System > Pop-up view. ‎ Other improvements 🤖AI-powered selection and prioritisation of your frequently used apps, keeping them at your fingertips for a more efficient experience 🗃️ Added support for auto-archive function to automatically free up storage space without removing apps or data from your device. 🖥️ Partial screen sharing for more efficient and secure screen recording. Record just an app window rather than the entire screen. 🚀 Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for the smoothest introduction to Nothing OS. ⬅️ Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in. 👆New fingerprint animation with signature dot matrix styling. 🔋New charging animation with signature dot matrix styling.

Phone 1 customers will welcome the addition of some camera-related changes with Android 15, while the software also comes bundled with AI features, mainly related to organizing your folders and apps. You will notice some new animations with this beta, in addition to updated clock faces and a revamped lock screen customization page.

Nothing cautions users against the potential instability of beta software, with the company offering instructions to roll back to Nothing OS 2.6 (stable) should things go sideways with the beta. The manufacturer further warns that going from the beta to the stable release could lead to issues in some scenarios. In any case, a full backup is recommended if you want to roll back to Nothing OS 2.6 after installing the latest beta.