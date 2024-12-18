Summary Nothing OS 3.0 brings lock screen customization options, improved widget support, and a revamped Quick Settings panel.

It adds AI to the app drawer for smarter app categorization.

The stable Android 15-based update is available for Nothing Phone 2 and 2a.

In early October, Nothing shared a timeframe on when it would publicly start beta testing Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 on its various devices. Sticking to its timeline, it released the first Android 15 beta for the Phone 2 in early November. 1.5 months later, the company is pushing the stable Nothing OS 3.0 update for the Phone 2 and 2a.

8:46 Related Why I want Nothing phones to do more [Video] Nothing has made headlines but is its message surface level, or does it offer something more meaningful?

The stable update weighs around 1.65GB on the Phone 2 and 1.9GB on the Phone 2a. It brings several new features alongside the various Android 15 improvements. Lock screen customization is one of the notable changes, enabling you to select from various clock styles and place more widgets than before (via 91Mobiles).

Another lock screen-related upgrade is that it now directly displays the charging speed.

There's a touch of AI in Nothing OS 3.0, too, though it is relatively basic. Nothing claims to use AI to automatically categorize your installed apps to add sanity to your app drawer. The OS also supposedly uses AI to keep your most frequently used apps in memory for longer for a better experience.

Nothing OS 3.0 introduces several smaller changes

Close

Other smaller changes in Nothing OS 3.0 include redesigned Quick Settings, partial screen recording, predictive back animations, and an option to auto-archive unused apps to save space.

You can find the full Nothing OS 3.0 update release notes below:

Nothing OS 3.0 changelog Shared Widgets 🌐 Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person’s widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions. A new way to stay connected.

Shared Widgets are currently only supported between Nothing devices. Only Photo Widgets (square) can be shared. We are rapidly developing support for other widgets, so stay tuned! Notes: Shared Widgets are in beta, so you might encounter some issues. We appreciate your patience as we work to enhance your experience. Lock screen 🔒 Introduced new lock screen customisation page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen or via the Customisation page.

🕰 Choose from a range of new Clock face styles.

🖼 Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen. New app drawer style 🤖 Added AI-powered Smart Drawer to automatically categorise your apps into folders, keeping your app drawer organised and making apps easy to find.

📌 Now you can pin your favourite apps to the top of the app drawer for quick access to your favourite apps. Enhanced pop-up view 🖥 Drag the pop-up view to any position on the screen for convenient multitasking.

📐 Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners.

📍 Pin the pop-up view on the screen edge for speedy access.

🔔 Swipe down incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view. Allows you to quickly view information without leaving your current app. Enable via Settings > Special features > Pop-up view. Elevated design 🍀 Redesigned Quick Settings, and an optimized editing experience. Allows you to effortlessly tailor your shortcuts to your preferences.

🖼 Redesigned widget library. Choose your favorite Nothing Widgets or swipe left to browse third-party widgets.

🎨 Enhanced Settings with updated UI visuals. Network & Internet and Bluetooth options now display the current connection.

👉 New Dot animation for fingerprint unlocking and charging. Other improvements 🤖 Allow AI to learn your usage habits and prioritize your frequently used apps. Keeps them active for longer intelligently for a smoother and more efficient experience.

🔋 Improved the lock screen charging status display to help you easily know the charging speed at a glance.

🗄 Added support for auto-archive function. Automatically frees up storage space without removing apps or data from your device.

🖥 New partial screen sharing, so you can record just an app window rather than the entire screen.

🚀 Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for a smoother introduction.

🔄 Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in.

🛡 Update Security Patch to December.

Nothing OS 3.0 is rolling out gradually starting today, so it may not appear immediately for download on your phone. You can check to see if it is live for your unit by going to Settings > System Update on your Phone 2 or 2a.

Android 15 for other Nothing phones is currently in beta. The stable release purportedly starts in early 2025 for Phone 1, Phone 2a Plus, and CMF Phone 1.