While Samsung is still stuck polishing One UI 7, Nothing fans would be pleased to know that Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 is making a timely debut.

For reference, Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 entered open beta in October last year, with the OS update officially rolling out in December 2023. The London-based company is following a similar timeline, with Nothing OS 3.0 now rolling out in open beta, and a general release promised for December.

"The software we’ve always wanted to make is finally ready to show," wrote Nothing in a new blog post, highlighting AI-enabled features, camera improvements, an enhanced widget library design, and more.

It's worth noting that the open beta update is only rolling out to the mid-range Nothing Phone 2a, leaving the company's flagship Nothing 2 in the dust. Find the open beta rollout schedule for Nothing's catalog below:

Phone Availability Phone (2a) Available now Phone (2) November 2024 Phone (1) December 2024 Phone (2a) Plus December 2024 CMF Phone 1 December 2024

To participate in the open beta, you'd need to ensure that your Nothing Phone 2a is running Nothing OS 2.6 with build number Pacman-U2.6-240828_1906. Download the official APK from Nothing's blog post, and install it from your downloads. Finally, navigate to Settings → System → and Update to Beta version. As always, it is recommended to back up your device before attempting to update to a beta software version. "The test software may interfere with your data and require a factory reset," suggests Nothing.

Here's what you can expect

There's a lot

Source: Nothing

Enhanced lock screen : Post-update, you'll find a new lock screen customization page that can be triggered by long-pressing the lock screen, paired with "upgraded" clock faces. Additionally, with expanded widget space, users should be able to place more widgets on their lock screen.

: Post-update, you'll find a new lock screen customization page that can be triggered by long-pressing the lock screen, paired with "upgraded" clock faces. Additionally, with expanded widget space, users should be able to place more widgets on their lock screen. Smart Drawer : Automatically categorizes your apps into folders and offers an option to pin your favorite ones for quick access.

: Automatically categorizes your apps into folders and offers an option to pin your favorite ones for quick access. Quick Settings : The Quick Settings now offers an "optimized" editing experience, essentially allowing you to move icons around. Additionally, the update should offer an enhanced widget library design paired with visual upgrades in Settings, "including better Network & Internet and Bluetooth options."

: The Quick Settings now offers an "optimized" editing experience, essentially allowing you to move icons around. Additionally, the update should offer an enhanced widget library design paired with visual upgrades in Settings, "including better Network & Internet and Bluetooth options." Camera improvements : Users will benefit from a faster camera launch speed, reduced HDR scene processing time, optimized portrait effects, improved low-light photography, paired with an improved zoom slider display.

: Users will benefit from a faster camera launch speed, reduced HDR scene processing time, optimized portrait effects, improved low-light photography, paired with an improved zoom slider display. Enhanced pop-up view: The update offers a more flexible pop-up view that can be repositioned, resized, and pinned.

Other improvements include an auto-archive feature, similar to the Play Store, to free up storage, an option to partially share your screen, predictive back animations, and a new fingerprint animation with signature dot matrix styling.