Nothing has a long way to go before it can cement its products as some of the best Android phones on the market. Despite being a relative newcomer to the space, the brand has done a great job over the past couple of years, generating excitement with consumers and more importantly, providing excellent support for its products by way of software updates that have introduced necessary improvements to the experience.

With that said, Nothing has announced a new update for Phone 2, coming in as Nothing OS 2.5.3, which will begin rolling out sometime this week. When it comes to things to look out for, Nothing has made it easier than ever to find your apps, with the option to apply the Nothing Icon Pack just to the home screen, which will keep the mountain of apps in your App Drawer untouched. The brand has also made additional changes by allowing users to scroll through pages when trying to organize and move apps on the home screen. Furthermore, the new update also brings improvements in connectivity with regard to Bluetooth media players, and has newly optimized animations too.

What's Nothing OS 2.5.3 really all about?

While the above changes are welcome, Nothing has also included April 2024 Android security patches in the latest update, and other system level improvements as well. For eagle-eyed readers, this update is not completely new, as the software version was previously pushed to the Phone 2a and Phone 1 just last month. If you didn't hear, the company made waves with the release, as a new discreet call recorder widget was included in the update, which can be illegal in some countries.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei backed up this feature by stating that many have asked for this to be included to "protect against bad players." Of course, all we can advise is to be cautious if you choose to use it. Although Nothing hasn't provided an exact launch date for the new features for Phone 2, you can always expect a notification to pop up when it is available. If you're someone that wants to be a little more active, you can always head into the Settings → System → System Update section to manually check if the update is available for your handset.

If you have yet to check out Nothing's phones, we recommend doing so. Despite not being at the top of our "best of" lists, the company does bring something new and a refreshing energy to the smartphone space. And best of all, you're not going to be paying an arm and a leg.