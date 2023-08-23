The Nothing Phone 2 is the company's second attempt at building a reliable midrange smartphone with an attractive price tag to boot. Since the device's launch last month, Nothing has rolled out multiple software updates to the device. However, not all updates bring in the improvements we expect and can sometimes even break existing functionality. This seemingly happened with the Nothing OS 2.0.2 update, which began rolling out a couple of weeks ago. A handful of users reported diminishing camera performance, especially with HDR content. Thankfully, the Nothing software team is on top of the issue and has begun rolling out a new update for the Phone 2, carrying a bevy of camera fixes and improvements.

Per the company's post on X (erstwhile Twitter), Nothing OS 2.0.2a focuses on "key camera enhancements," while a blog post lays out the rest of the camera changes bundled with the new update.

Improved clarity of faces in indoor environments Optimised highlight levels in low light environments Added an UI element to show when HDR is active Optimised highlight exposure when shooting in HDR Reduced dull tones when shooting in HDR Resolved halo effect issue in Portrait Mode when shooting in HDR

We expect there to be the usual array of bug fixes on board as well, though the company's changelog only highlights the camera changes onboard the new update. This indicates that the update was mostly in response to user complaints about deteriorating camera quality in certain conditions. You can check for the update on your Nothing Phone 2 by heading to Settings > System > System Update.

Meanwhile, last year's Nothing Phone 1 should pick up the Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 update starting next week, the brand announced yesterday. This comes after the manufacturer commenced the internal beta testing phase in early August.

The Nothing Phone 2 is an excellent midranger even with the $600 price tag, thanks to a combination of decent hardware and frequent software updates, such as the one we discussed above. More importantly, it's the company's first phone to make it to the US after the predecessor was left out of the market.