Summary Nothing OS 2.5.5, rolling out beginning today, introduces AI integration for easier access to ChatGPT on Nothing phones and earbuds.

Users can use Nothing X app to configure a gesture on Nothing's latest earbuds to interact with ChatGPT.

Alongside AI features, Nothing OS 2.5.5 also brings new Battery and Recorder widgets, camera settings, bug fixes, and more to Nothing devices.

Nothing is the latest Android OEM to integrate AI functionality into its software. The company has announced that Nothing OS 2.5.5, rolling out beginning today, will come with a number of new features intended to make ChatGPT easier to access on Nothing hardware, including new home screen widgets, integration with the system clipboard, and more.

The headlining new feature in Nothing OS 2.5.5 is, naturally, AI integration. Nothing has added a couple of new ways to access the ChatGPT Android app from its devices. On the more pedestrian side, NOS 2.5.5 introduces a couple of new widgets in Nothing's distinctive style to access ChatGPT functionality. More interestingly, the latest OS update also adds a ChatGPT button to the pop-ups that appear when you take a screenshot or copy text to your clipboard; tapping the button will import your text or image directly to ChatGPT.

Users of Nothing's new Ear and Ear a earbuds can also use the Nothing X companion app to configure a gesture that'll let them speak to ChatGPT and hear its responses through the buds. Nothing says that ChatGPT gesture will make its way to all Nothing and CMF earbuds in June.

Nothing OS 2.5.5 isn't just about AI

There are additional new features in Nothing OS 2.5.5, too, including new Battery and Recorder widgets, an Ultra XDR setting in the camera app, some run-of-the-mill bug fixes, and more. Nothing says the rollout of NOS 2.5.5 starts today, and that the new ChatGPT integrations will be available on the Nothing Phone 2 straight away. The company says the Phone 2a and Phone 1 will follow "in late April."

AI is, as you may have noticed, having a moment. The latest phones from Samsung and Google lean hard into AI features as selling points, and just today, news broke that Google's Android and Pixel teams are undergoing some significant restructuring to accommodate a growing focus on artificial intelligence.