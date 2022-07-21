The Nothing Phone 1 has been here less than a week and is already making its mark in the smartphone market in Europe and Asia. The Phone 1 may not be perfect, but it’s a respectable entry into the field for a new phone (granted, Nothing CEO Carl Pei is anything but a newcomer at this point). If you managed to pick up a Phone 1, you’ve probably already downloaded one update to make HDR videos pop on your OLED screen, but be on the lookout for another one if you haven’t got it already.

The Nothing OS 1.1.0 update has started an incremental rollout to users worldwide (per XDA Developers). In addition to the usual bug fixes and security patches that come with these types of updates, Nothing has included an experimental Tesla control feature and an NFT widget (those are still a thing?).

The update also brings improvements to image processing. Our review noticed that the Nothing Phone 1 had trouble in low light and color consistency between the primary camera and the ultra wide. Nothing appears to have directly addressed both of those issues with this update.

This kind of rapid response from Nothing is a good early indicator of the support from the company, though, which promises to provide updates for its first phone for the next five years. If you don’t want to wait for the rolling update to hit you, European users can get it here, and everyone else can get it here.