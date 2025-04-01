Summary Nothing announced the 'Ear (3.5 mm),' a set of wired earbuds with a 50-meter cable and 3.5mm jack.

Following previous years' joke announcements like Nothing Beer (5.1%) and the Nothing Phone 2a Micro, the Ear (3.5mm) is unlikely to be anything more than an April Fools' Day joke.

None of Nothing's smartphones, including the CMF Phone 1, feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

April 1st in the tech world is akin to the plot of the Purge movies, albeit without the violence. For one day, companies get to do and say the craziest stuff online, with all the general rules surrounding product announcements going down the drain.

Following last year's Nothing Phone 2a Micro 'announcement,' which came after 2023's Nothing Beer (5.1%), the London-based phone maker is now teasing yet another fantastical addition to its April 1 lineup.

After teasing an image of a 3.5mm audio jack on X (Twitter) just yesterday, alongside the text "get ready to tangle," Nothing today announced the Ear (3.5mm). Yep, 3.5mm wired earbuds.

There's no way we're believing this to be anything other than an April Fools' Day prank, considering none of Nothing's devices — not even the CMF Phone 1 — have a 3.5mm headphone jack. Oh, and get a load of this: the Ear (3.5 mm) has a 50-meter cable. That's the size of a standard Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Imagine the Nothing Ear Open, then attach a garden hose-sized wire to it

Source: Nothing

The possibility of Nothing actually selling this is slim, but never zero. The Ear (3.5 mm) could be a very limited-edition accessory that Nothing intends to sell as a joke.

If you give the image above a good look, the earbuds are essentially the Nothing Ear Open, albeit with a (very long) wire attached. Alternatively, the whole campaign could just be a nod to the good ol' wired earbud era and a playful April Fools' joke — a very well-produced joke with high-quality imagery and videos to be specific.