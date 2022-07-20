The Nothing Phone 1 trades in beefy specs for flashy and even compelling design and, for the price one pays, we'd say it even gives some flagship phones a run for their money. Those playful LEDs housed in the back are certainly quite the design feat, but they also serve some real functionality. One of those functions is something that actually turns your phone into a music-synced light show and while it's hidden away for one reason or another, you can definitely find it. All you need to say is the magic word.

As developer Dylan Roussel details in a tweet chain (via 9to5Google), you first need to head over to the Contacts app to create a contact named "Abra." Next, open up the Settings app and navigate to Glyph Interface > Ringtones > "Add a Contact". Select any ringtone for the contact you previously created then and hit "Save."

Doing this adds a new toggle in the Glyph Interface page — turn it on and music visualization gets enabled without a hitch.

All you need to do now is play some music through the speakers and watch those LEDs at the back dance delightfully to the beat.

The music visualization feature was first spotted along with a host of other stuff within a firmware build that was leaked a day before the Nothing Phone 1's launch. Eager observers naturally expected the feature to arrive with the phone, but that didn't actually happen. As for why, we don't really know. Perhaps Nothing felt it wasn't polished enough for NothingOS yet or maybe something in there was just plain broken.

But let's be honest: considering that this discovery technique's got a strong Easter egg vibe to it — you wouldn't pin Carl Pei for not being playful or coy — we figure all this "abracadabra" silliness was meant to be.