Summary Nothing mocked Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max after using the ultrawide lens in a camera comparison video posted on YouTube.

Nothing pinned a full apology to the video, admitting its mistake.

The Nothing Phone 3a is still expected to be a solid mid-range device with decent specs.

Nothing's brand was built on poking industry giants like Apple and Samsung. Recently, the British phone maker took another jab at Apple, this time over the iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera in a comparison video for the upcoming 3a. However, it didn't turn out well for Nothing this time.

After the Nothing Phone 3a defeated the iPhone 16 Pro Max in a camera comparison battle, the company had to backtrack, admitting it had mistakenly used the wrong iPhone camera (via 9to5Google). Nothing showcased video stabilization on its mid-range Phone 3a, which noticeably outperformed the iPhone with a sharper and cleaner video.

The mistake: using the ultrawide lens on the iPhone

The results were surprising, given Apple's reputation for industry-leading video quality. But comments on Nothing's YouTube video quickly poured in, noting the iPhone wasn't using its main camera in the comparison clip. It was actually recording with the ultrawide lens, which is not designed for high-quality video.

Nothing later confirmed the mistake in a pinned comment on the YouTube video.

"Hey everyone, we shot across all lenses throughout the day (sometimes cycling one-handed on a bumpy road), and in editing, a clip shot using the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s ultrawide lens was mistakenly used in the video stabilisation comparison instead of one shot using its standard lens. There was no intent to mislead, and we’ll be more careful to ensure even greater scrutiny in future comparisons. Appreciate you all keeping us accountable!" - Nothing

The mistake wouldn't have been as awkward if Nothing hadn't mocked Apple just days before on X. The company made fun of Apple's 2-in-1 camera on the iPhone 16e.

The Nothing Phone 3a still holds up

Jokes and mistakes aside, Nothing's newest phone appears to be a solid mid-range device. We still don't have all the details, but we do know is this phone will include:

A telephoto lens.

An upgraded Snapdragon processor.

Camera improvements over previous Nothing models.

The Phone 3a's release is set for March, and while Nothing's latest stumble might not look great, the upcoming device still looks like a strong phone for its class. It's just not an iPhone killer .

Nothing Ear 2 Battery Life 4 hours (ANC on); 22.5 with case Noise Cancellation Yes $150 at Amazon $150 at Nothing



