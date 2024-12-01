Key Takeaways Nothing's Phone 3 release is likely delayed until 2025 due to AI development.

Nothing is possibly working on three handsets for an early 2025 launch, including Pro models.

Nothing is a company known for unique, boundary-pushing designs, and new models are expected to follow this trend.

Nothing made a name for itself by releasing a phone that combined affordability, high-end functionality, and an innovative notification system at a time when homogeneity was the norm in the phone industry. Now fans are waiting impatiently for the release of the next in the lineup — the Nothing Phone 3 — but a recent tip from a known leaker suggests that fans might get not just one but three brand-new Nothing phones in 2025.

Nothing supposedly has three handsets currently in active development, and it's highly likely they'll all be released during the first half of 2025. The story comes courtesy of TechRadar (via Yogesh Brar on X). The Nothing Phone 3 was originally intended for release sometime this year, but Nothing's CEO announced the phone would be delayed into 2025. The reason is the same one that has resulted in so many other delays from almost every brand: artificial intelligence. The company needed more time to develop the AI capabilities of the Nothing Phone 3, but this likely means a couple of internal component upgrades we might not otherwise have seen.

What models is Nothing is releasing?

There's a better-than-average chance that at least one of the devices is the Nothing Phone 3. However, there's also a chance that there could be a variant in the form of the Nothing Phone 3 Pro or something along those lines; recent leaks have suggested the company might follow Apple and Samsung in how it categorizes new releases. If we assume the speculation on that front is correct, it leaves only a single device unaccounted for. Since the company has been relatively silent with regard to the Nothing Phone 2a's successor, smart money says the other model is the Nothing Phone 3a. Again, this is just speculation based on prior history. Until Nothing gives an official announcement, take this all with a grain of salt. But it was recently Thanksgiving, so be wary of the sodium intake after having grandma's mashed potatoes.

As a company, Nothing has always pushed the boundaries. Nothing released a glow-in-the-dark phone, for crying out loud — and the "notification glyphs" on the back of the handset are a unique take on alerting users to incoming messages. While there is no word on when these new models might launch, it will probably be sometime around summer. With the release of the Samsung Galaxy S25 in January, Nothing likely wants to avoid dropping a new handset so close to another flagship.