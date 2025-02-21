Summary Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro will debut at MWC 2025 with a unique triple-rear camera setup.

Leaked renders showcase their transparent back design with Glyph lights and a larger camera module for the telephoto lens.

Both phones will include a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, a 6.77-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Nothing is gearing up to announce the Phone 3a series on March 4 at MWC 2025. The company has already been teasing the phone, confirming it will feature triple-rear cameras, including a telephoto shooter — a first for a Nothing phone. Spoiling Nothing's party, renders of the Phone 3a and 3a Pro have now surfaced online, revealing their design.

Nothing's upcoming phones will follow its signature design language, featuring a transparent back and distinctive Glyph lights. The main highlight at the rear will be the camera module design, which appears to be significantly bigger in the renders to accommodate the telephoto sensor.

While the Phone 3a and its Pro sibling will apparently share a similar design, there will be some differences. The Nothing 3a Pro will seemingly have a different circular-looking rear camera design to make space for the bigger 3x telephoto shooter.