Carl Pei-led Nothing is gearing up to launch its second smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2, on July 11. The young startup has been hyping the phone's launch for a few months now, sharing teaser images and other tidbits. With less than a week to go for the unveiling, the company upped the hype quotient on the phone by revealing its design and giving a demo of its updated glyph interface. While Nothing has tried to keep other key specs of the Phone 2 under wraps, a new leak has spilled the beans on its camera and display specs.

Shared by the reliable leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, the Nothing Phone 2 seems set to pack some major camera upgrades. It will apparently use the 50MP Sony IMX890 with OIS as its primary shooter. It will also offer in-sensor zoom, so photos taken at 2x zoom should come out sharp with minimal loss in quality. OnePlus 11 houses the same sensor as its main camera.

The ultra-wide camera will seemingly remain unchanged, with the Phone 2 using the same 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor as its predecessor.

Nothing plans to use a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for the front camera, offering a substantial resolution bump over the Phone 1's 16MP selfie snapper. The leaker claims Nothing will revamp its image processing pipeline, so expect significant improvements in imaging performance. Given the Phone 1's camera performance was a weak spot, this could bode well for Nothing's upcoming phone. Plus, the powerful ISP of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip should also help in this regard.

For the display, Nothing will supposedly pack a 6.72-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, which can go down to as low as 1Hz in low power mode. The optical in-display fingerprint sensor from Goodix will remain unchanged.

Lastly, you can download the new Nothing OS 2.0 wallpapers that will debut on the Phone 2 right away. If you don't plan to upgrade from your Phone 1, the new wallpapers will help refresh your home screen.

From all the details shared by Nothing and the leaked information, it appears with the Phone 2, the company has focused more on internal and usability upgrades. If executed right and priced well, this could bode well for the Phone 2, especially since the device will also launch in the US this time.