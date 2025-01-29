Summary A leaked image purports to show the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a or 3a Pro, revealing a horizontal triple-camera setup, aligning with the design of past A-series models.

The leaked image shows a new LED flash placement, situated above the lenses rather than to the side as in previous models.

Nothing's own teaser for the upcoming device shows a similar camera layout, aongside the presence of glyphs around the camera bar, similar to the Nothing Phone 1 and 2.

London, UK-based Nothing has something cooking. The company, which is looking to expand into more product categories and capture a bigger share of the US market, is reportedly looking to raise roughly $100 million to fuel the expansion. While not entirely certain, Nothing could use the funds to develop two of its upcoming phones, which are expected to be showcased at the Mobile World Congress on March 4.

The mini tech giant is expected to reveal the Nothing Phone 3a and potentially even an all-new Nothing Phone 3a Pro, and we might have just gotten our first look at one of the upcoming devices.

Speculation surrounding the upcoming devices has intensified, especially after today's leak that supposedly showcases the Nothing Phone 3a/Pro's design. First things first, Nothing's base-model smartphones have always had a vertical camera layout, while its A-series models sport a horizontal camera design. That isn't the main reason why we think Nothing will release an A-series device at MWC, but it sure does add credence to it, more-so after today's hands-on leak.

X (Twitter) user @saaaanjjjuuu got their hands on what they claim to be a Nothing Phone 3a, and for what it's worth, there's reason to believe them. From what we already know, Nothing's next release is expected to sport a telephoto lens alongside the wide and ultrawide shooters. The image shared by the leaker clearly showcases three lenses — something we haven't seen from Nothing in the past. The lenses are also stacked horizontally, prompting us to believe that the image is indeed of an upcoming A-series device.

Nothing's own teaser for the upcoming device corroborates the claim, highlighting an identical camera bar, albeit in a vertical layout, which we speculate is just a clever ruse.

Not much else to see here

Apart from the lenses, the leaked image also highlights a new placement for the LED flash — it's situated right above the lenses and not off to the side, as seen on the Nothing Phone 2a/2a Plus. The rest of the device is completely covered with a protective case, likely because the device in question is a Design Validation Test (DVT) unit. This is likely done to prevent leaks surrounding the device's overall shape and design, especially the glyphs.

While not visible in the leaked image, Nothing's own teaser does show the camera bar's edges shining and blinking, which is a direct indication of glyphs similar to the Nothing Phone 1 and 2. As is the case with Nothing's releases, the company will likely continue sprinkling cryptic teasers and clues about its upcoming devices, allowing us to piece together its MWC lineup.