Summary Nothing will launch its first flagship phone, the Nothing Phone 3, in 2025.

The phone will pack advanced AI features.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei teased a Q1 launch for the device.

Since its launch in 2020, Nothing has primarily focused on mid-range phones. The original Nothing Phone 1 was a great first smartphone from the company, followed by the Phone 2a lineup in 2024. For 2025, the Carl Pei-led company has seemingly set even greater ambitions and is ready to launch its first flagship phone: the Nothing Phone 3.

Rumors from late 2024 suggest Nothing will launch three new phones this year. It even indicated that the Nothing Phone 3 was due to launch in 2024. However, Nothing's CEO, Carl Pei, pushed the release to 2025 as the company needed more time to develop the phone's AI capabilities.

Now, a leaked internal email from Carl Pei to Nothing employees, as shared by @evleaks, confirms the Phone 3's debut this year. The device will apparently "introduce breakthrough innovations in user interface, taking our first step toward our AI-powered platform." All smartphone companies are heavily relying on AI to improve their phones' user experience, and Nothing doesn't want to miss out on this.

In the same email, Pei teases a "landmark smartphone launch" in Q1, hinting at the Phone 3's release. While he did not provide a clear timeframe, Nothing will likely unveil its first flagship phone in early March at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, one of the world's biggest smartphone events.

Given that the Phone 3 will be a flagship phone, it will possibly carry a significantly higher price tag than previous Nothing phones. It should also use beefier internals and better camera sensors for better performance. Nothing's strong focus on design and user experience should help the Phone 3 to stand out from its competitors.

Nothing will have a busy 2025