Summary Nothing is rolling out ChatGPT integration for all its audio products, including the Ear 1.

ChatGPT integration will allow for gesture-triggered access to the chatbot but requires a Nothing phone to work.

Rollout for ChatGPT integration on all Nothing audio products begins on May 21st.

Nothing became the first company in the Android ecosystem to sell earbuds with ChatGPT integration. Thanks to this, you can bring up OpenAI's chatbot on the company's newest Nothing Ear and Ear (a) earphones with a gesture. Soon after the earbuds launched in mid-April, Nothing rolled out Nothing OS 2.5.5 with ChatGPT integration for all its phones: the Phone 2, 2a, and the Phone 1. The company has now announced it is bringing ChatGPT integration to all of its audio products, including the original Ear (1) and all CMF-branded earbuds.

In a post on X, Nothing confirmed ChatGPT integration for all audio products in its portfolio, which includes the following devices:

Nothing Ear 1

Nothing Ear Stick

Nothing Ear 2

CMF Buds

CMF Neckband Pro

CMF Buds Pro

So, what will you get with ChatGPT integration in your Nothing earbuds? You can trigger OpenAI's chatbot with a pinch and hold gesture and then ask it questions, including complex queries, directions to a particular place, and more. With OpenAI's latest GPT-4o model giving ChatGPT some impressive voice capabilities, the integration can be helpful if you frequently use the chatbot to help with your homework, translation, and more.

The rollout begins later this month, on May 21st. When the company first announced bringing ChatGPT integration to all its audio products in April this year, it had targeted a June release. But it appears to have moved forward the launch timeline by 1.5 weeks.

ChatGPT integration will only work on Nothing phones

Close

You must use the latest Nothing X app on your phone to enable the ChatGPT integration. Navigate to Controls > Voice Assistant and set ChatGPT as your preferred choice. There's a big catch here, though. The ChatGPT integration is only available on Nothing earbuds paired with a Nothing phone. On other Android phones, you cannot trigger the chatbot from the earbuds. For the feature to work, your phone must have internet access.

Nothing phones already feature deep AI integration. Besides home screen widgets, you get a dedicated ChatGPT button in the clipboard. Take a screenshot or copy text and then tap the button to automatically import it into ChatGPT, where you can ask questions about it.