Nothing Ear 8 / 10 $114 $159 Save $45 Nothing’s flagship earbuds are built for a powerful audio experience, with punchy bass and top-tier active noise cancellation. The 11mm drivers deliver crisp, high-fidelity sound, while the six-mic setup keeps calls crystal clear. Plus, with a total battery life of 40.5 hours, they’ll keep up with you all day. $149 at Nothing $114 at Amazon

If you’re into excellent sound, the Nothing Ear with built-in ChatGPT is worth checking out. Nothing has nailed it with these earbuds—great performance without breaking the bank. If you want quality earbuds that won’t wreck your wallet, these should definitely be on your list.

For a limited time, the Nothing Ear earbuds are on sale right now. You can snag the black ones for $114 (normally $159), or go for the white version at $115. It’s a random dollar more, but who knows why? Either way, these don’t get discounted often, so if you’ve been eyeing them, now is the time to pull the trigger before the deal is gone.

Why the Nothing Ear wireless earbuds are worth your money