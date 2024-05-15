Summary Nothing Ear earbuds offer top specs and features, comparable to high-end options on the market.

Teardown photos reveal innovative upgrades like ceramic drivers for enhanced sound quality.

Despite being known for phones, Nothing's success in the earbud market is a promising sign for future products.

There are several different wireless earbuds on the market to choose from, and the specs are all relatively similar. From noise cancelation to spatial audio, you can’t go wrong with most of the options — and being willing to spend a little extra can get you even more features. Nothing, which has grown in popularity for its phone, has its own line of earbuds, too. Now, it’s torn down its most recent product in the series to provide insight into its inner workings.

On its community page, Nothing has posted a full breakdown of its Nothing Ear, the successor earbuds to its Ear (2) model (via Max Jambor). David Wilman, a London-based photographer, took pictures of the teardown performed by the company to provide the most detailed look possible. Nothing notes that the imagery is meant to show all of the improvements that have been made to the earbuds as they have evolved over time.

An inside look at the Nothing Ear and its case

A closer look at the photographs reveals parts including the earbuds’ printed circuits, touch sensors, and batteries. The ceramic driver — perhaps the biggest upgrade to come with the latest earbuds — is also visible in one of the photos. The material, which is notably rigid, was integrated into the product to improve the crispness of sound. The photos also show the earbuds’ transparent stems, microphone, and various chips for features like Bluetooth connectivity. Nothing took the teardown one step further, breaking down the case for the earbuds as well. The components that can be seen include its wireless charging coil, battery, and printed circuit board.

Nothing might be better known for its phones, but the recent success of its Nothing Ear launch could be telling. For the most part, the features of these earbuds stack up against some of the higher-end flagship alternatives from competitors. While their call quality and battery life may not be up to par for some, it’s hard to argue with features like noise cancelation and a comfortable design. Nothing has come a long way in terms of what it has to offer on the audio front. Even if the Nothing Ear don’t get you excited, it’s worth keeping an eye on what the company comes up with next.