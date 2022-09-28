Carl Pei's Nothing has quickly set itself out as a fashion-driven tech brand (or maybe the other way around) with a focus on chic at a fairly accessible price. Last week, the company teased its Ear Stick as a must-have accessory and we're not talking about makeup. But now, we're getting a look at how you'll be using that stick. No, it's not going anywhere near your face... well, unless you want it to.

Nothing partnered with Errolson Hugh who owns Berlin-based design brand Acronym to show off how users will be able to remove the earbuds encased in the Ear Stick through an Instagram video:

The cylindrical case features an open window that can be twisted to align with the buds' charging pad on the case. It's certainly no clamshell ovule with made-to-fit stem holsters predicated on putting the buds in a proper orientation. The simple design — it's been done by others, but tastes will vary — is said to be a better fit for most pockets though, notably in Hugh's case, he pulled his Ear Stick out of a jacket pocket instead of from one of his pants pockets.

Details from FCC paperwork suggest little of what we know of these buds will change from the Nothing ear (1), including design and battery life. That makes pricing especially tricky to speculate on right now, but that's for commentary outside of this story.

Still no official specifics on when the Nothing Ear Stick is coming out other than "later this year."