Nothing may have a decent technical backbone to it, but for Carl Pei's newest brand, the messaging has to be all about the flair. The Nothing Ear Stick has been nothing but flair since we heard about it more than a week ago between fashion shows and Instagram runway videos. But for all the looks, some people are still wondering if it would matter if they bought an Ear Stick over a Nothing Ear (1). In fact, what's preventing you from getting literally any other pair of wireless earbuds? Well, surely some new renders will help Nothing make the case for the Ear Stick buds?

Much like a lipstick, the main mechanism of the Ear Stick requires users to twist the tube to access the lodging indents for the earbuds contained within — just don't expect these buds to enhance the color of your kissy lips. Little has been revealed, however, about the tech specs for these buds. FCC documents indicate each bud will run on a 36mAh battery and support Bluetooth 5.2 (much like the Ear (1) does) while the tubular case has a 350mAh battery.

More importantly, we haven't seen the earbuds' design up close.

Close

That's until now as Kuba Wojciechowski posted what he claims to be official renders of the device — from the case to each individual bud — on Twitter. For reference, we've stuck a couple pictures of the Nothing Ear (1) below.

2 Images

Close

You'll notice that the dotted grilles at the top and bottom of each stem have been replaced with larger holes — one at the top, two at the base. The rest of it from the coloring (right down to the white/red indicators for left and right earbuds) to the form factor remains the same. It might be worth asking if customers can get the case by itself and use the Ear (1) buds with it. You can pixel peep the pics if you want.

We're still waiting on an official launch date for the Ear Stick.