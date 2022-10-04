Carl Pei's Nothing has been laying out the groundwork for a new set of wireless earbuds called the Ear Stick. Not only was the Ear Stick the tube the earbuds would be coming in, but they were also the earbuds themselves. Promised to feel light as a feather and contained in a practical, easy-to-carry shape, we now know when we'll hear more about the Ear Stick. I mean, the Nothing Ear (stick).

After two weeks of teasing, Nothing has now made it clear when the pre-game ceremonies will end: October 26 at 3 p.m. British Summer Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time).

Independently-gathered intelligence indicates not much will actually change spec-wise between the Ear (stick) and Ear (1) with Bluetooth 5.2 support and even the design of the buds.

Still, to hear that these earbuds will bring Nothing's "most advanced sound experience yet" must mean these Stick buds have to be doing something cool. Active noise cancelation? New codec support? Maybe they float mid-air.

While Nothing is fashion forward, Pei's involvement has always ensured a good baseline when it comes to the tech aspect of its products. That said, one potentially constraining factor could be price as the brand is currently targeting an audience below the premium fold, so we'll have to see how the Ear (stick) walks the walk.