Carl Pei’s smartphone and consumer tech brand took the budget Android phone world by storm with the Nothing Phone a few years ago. The brand has confirmed another major launch event for April 18, and has teased the arrival of two new earbuds — the Ear and a more budget-friendly set called the Ear (a). However, leakers are having a field day with the upcoming products, and new information about them is coming in thick and fast. The latest scoop is a bunch of official-looking imagery showing off the Nothing Ear and Ear (a) in all their glory.

With the upcoming earbuds, Nothing has made it clear it won’t append a number after the product name to denote the generation. That’s why the Nothing Ear 2’s successor is simply called Nothing Ear. The budget-friendly model seems to borrow its nomenclature from Google’s Pixel range of budget hardware and Nothing’s latest Android device, the Phone 2(a). That said, we got a glimpse into the possible feature sets of both earbuds earlier this week.

Leaked Nothing Ear renders

The latest leak shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal on X (formerly Twitter) shows off the Nothing Ear in black and white color variations, and the leaker admits they are visually indistinguishable from the current generation earbuds, at least at first glance (via 9to5Google). While internals on both colorways are black, colors on the earbud housing and charging case plastics vary. Interestingly, one image shows the Ear placed on the Phone 2’s back suggesting wireless charging support is built in.

Ear (a) goes bumblebee yellow

Leaked Nothing Ear (a) renders

Meanwhile, the budget Ear (a) model seems to draw inspiration from Nothing’s subsidiary, CMF, for vibrant color choices. The leaks show the earbuds finished in a shade of yellow, besides the black and white like the pricier model. On the inside, the white colorway sports white circuitry in the stem, while the other colors retain black internals. The images show off a smaller case with conventional USB-C, but no demonstration of wireless charging.

Agarwal says the Nothing Ear will cost €149 in Europe while the Ear (a) will retail for €99. However, any speculation on the price is futile until official confirmation comes through from the brand. For that, we may have to sit tight until April 18 for the official launch event.