Nothing is one of the most popular new tech brands to take the saturated consumer tech world by storm, and that’s partly because of the unique see-through design of the phones and earbuds. The company also frequently under-commits and over-delivers later through software updates. We’ve seen this happen with the Nothing Phone 2, which received an update packing several camera features right on launch day. The company is using the same strategy again with the latest Nothing Ear obtaining transparency mode through an OTA firmware update.

Nothing launched the latest generation of the Ear alongside the new budget-friendly Ear (a) buds in a few vibrant colors last month. The costlier Ear buds launched with an impressive list of features including Bluetooth 5.3 with LDAC support, IP54 water resistance, and Adaptive noise cancellation which cancels 45dB of noise, which is 5dB more than the previous generation. Now Max Jambor on X (formerly Twitter) recently highlighted that a firmware update for the earbuds is rolling out now.

The change log for version 1.0.1.43 mentions the earbuds now perform better when transparency mode is engaged, giving users a more natural reproduction of the sound of your own voice when you’re talking when transparency mode is enabled. The update also enhances the clarity of the sounds of your surroundings. The changelog for the update mentioned in a Nothing Community post also says the update fixes issues with audio stutters and the Bass Enhance toggle experience.

The Ear (a) is next in line

Meanwhile, Nothing founder Carl Pei took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that customers who bought the more affordable Ear (a) model won’t be missing out. The same update should enhance transparency mode on these mid-range earbuds as well. If you aren’t seeing a pending firmware update on the companion app for the buds yet, there’s no reason to worry because the community post we mentioned earlier clarified that Nothing is rolling out this update in a phased manner to catch and prevent any bugs and related issues that might have crept in.

Marketing strategy or not, it's an amazing feeling when a product you bought gets better at no additional expense shortly after you buy it, enhancing the perceived value for the money you spent.