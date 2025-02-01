Nothing Ear (a) $79 $99 Save $20 The Nothing Ear (a) offers excellent quality audio, a high level of comfort, impressive battery life, and extremely effective active noise cancellation. $79 at Amazon

Luckily, there are now plenty of options to choose from if you're looking for a good pair of affordable earbuds. With that said, the Nothing Ear (a) is our top pick thanks to its excellent sound, great set of features, and fantastic price.

While it's normally $99, which is still a good price considering what you're getting, you can now get it for much less, with a discount from Amazon that knocks $20 off. This is the lowest price we've seen on these earbuds, so get them while the deal's still around.

What's great about the Nothing Ear (a)?