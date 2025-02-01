Nothing Ear (a) in case
Nothing Ear (a)
$79 $99 Save $20

The Nothing Ear (a) offers excellent quality audio, a high level of comfort, impressive battery life, and extremely effective active noise cancellation.

$79 at Amazon

Luckily, there are now plenty of options to choose from if you're looking for a good pair of affordable earbuds. With that said, the Nothing Ear (a) is our top pick thanks to its excellent sound, great set of features, and fantastic price.

Nothing Ear a- Product photos - Andy Zahn-17
Battery life is simply not a concern with these earbuds

While it's normally $99, which is still a good price considering what you're getting, you can now get it for much less, with a discount from Amazon that knocks $20 off. This is the lowest price we've seen on these earbuds, so get them while the deal's still around.

What's great about the Nothing Ear (a)?