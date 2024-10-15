Nothing Ear (a) $77 $99 Save $22 The Nothing Ear (a) offers excellent quality audio, a high level of comfort, impressive battery life, and extremely effective active noise cancellation. $77 at Amazon

Some of the best wireless earbuds can be expensive, but if you're looking for a great budget pair that won't break the bank, then the Nothing Ear (a) are going to be an excellent choice. In our opinion, these are the best affordable earbuds that you can buy right now.

And while they usually cost $99, they can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks 22% off, falling to their lowest price to date. Since this is an Amazon Lightning deal, you'll want to be quick because once they're gone, they're gone.

What's great about the Nothing Ear (a) wireless earbuds?

The Nothing Ear (a) are the perfect pair of wireless earbuds if you're on a tight budget. Not only do they look good with their unique design, but they also deliver excellent audio as well with the use of 11mm drivers. Furthermore, you also get excellent ANC as well, with coverage up to 45dB.

Those that like to take and make calls while on the go will be happy to know that the Ear (a) makes use of Nothing's Clear Voice Technology that aims to provide the best audio quality possible for those listening to your voice.

When it comes to battery life, you're going to get a little over nine hours of use from a single charge, and the included charging case provides up to 42 hours of use. Furthermore, if you ever happen to run low, you can quickly charge for ten minutes to get ten hours of use.

Of course, you'll also get other great perks as well, like multipoint connectivity, along with Hi-Res audio. The Nothing X all also allows you to customize the audio to your liking, while also controlling the ANC features of the wireless earbuds.

Overall, you won't find a better pair of earbuds for the price. And while they are a great buy at $99, they are a no-brainer at $77. Again, just be sure to grab these quickly, as this deal won't be around for long.