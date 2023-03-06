About two years after the Nothing Ear 1 launch, Carl Pei’s company has officially announced the existence of its predecessor: The Nothing Ear 2. True to its hype-focused marketing strategy, the company hasn’t shared any details beyond a teaser image that shows the very edge of the case, plus a date for its proper launch event.

The event will be live streamed on the Nothing website, where you can also sign up to be notified about it and to hear further details. It will take place on March 22 and start at 10:00 am ET (7:00 am PT). In a tagline on the site, Nothing promises: “Better sound. Better clarity. Just better.” This can probably be said for every product launch, as a company will rarely claim its next generation device is worse than its predecessor. In a press statement, the company further says that Ear 2 “celebrates Nothing’s iconic design with elite engineering and next-level personalisation for the ultimate sound experience.”

Source: Nothing

Other than that, Nothing is showing off a teaser image with an atlas beetle pushing what appears to be the case of the Ear 2. The perspective makes it hard to tell, but we suspect that the Ear 2 will have a similar housing to the Ear 1, which offered a distinctive rectangular shape. Based on the details we can see, we suspect that the company will keep its transparent design and show off the Ear 2 right inside a transparent case.

Previous rumors already indicated that the earbuds themselves will have a very familiar design when compared to the Ear 1, with only a few minor tweaks to the microphone placement in store.

The Ear 1 also isn't the only audio-focused device the company has launched so far. About a year after its release, the company launched the Nothing Ear Stick, a slightly cheaper variant with a lipstick-inspired case and no noise cancelation.

Either way, we will likely learn a lot more about the Ear 2 during its launch event, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Nothing dropped a few more teasers ahead.

Nothing Ear 1 pictured in the featured image at the top of this article