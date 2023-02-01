Nothing's first product was the Ear 1, a pair of wireless earbuds with a transparent design. This helped them stand out from our favorite wireless earphones, as their transparent design gave a glimpse of their inner workings. The company's execution was also impressive, with no visible glue to ruin the carefully constructed aesthetic. Following the Nothing Ear Stick launch in late 2022, the company raised the prices of the Ear 1 before eventually discontinuing it. Now, the company is working on the Ear 2, and if their leaked press renders are anything to go by, they could look just like their predecessor.

SmartPix shared the renders, which come courtesy of @OnLeaks, who has a reliable track record for such leaks. Based on the images, you will have a difficult time distinguishing between the Ear 1 and Ear 2. The company seemingly plans to stick to the same transparent design, with only some minor changes. This includes repositioning the noise-canceling microphones from the top of the earbuds to the stick.

3 Images

Close

Nothing will reportedly add several new features to the Ear 2, like Advanced EQ, Find Earbuds, and Dual Connectivity, allowing the earphones to connect to two devices simultaneously. You can then seamlessly switch between the connected devices. Personalized ANC will also be a part of the package, enabling noise cancelation customization based on your preference. A new Transparency mode will allow the earbuds to filter out selected noise while letting others in.

From the images, it is difficult to ascertain if Nothing is making any changes to the Ear 2 to make it sound better than its predecessor. Given the minor tweaks, the company's upcoming earbuds would likely be an iterative upgrade over the Ear 1.

There's no word on when the Nothing Ear 2 will drop, but given that the high-resolution press renders have leaked, they could debut within the next few weeks.