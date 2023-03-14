Nothing is set to announce its third pair of wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear 2, on March 22. Despite being its first product in a crowded market, the Nothing Ear 1 was quite successful, thanks to its transparent design, decent sound quality, and value proposition. Leaked Nothing Ear 2 renders have already revealed the company intends to stick to the same strategy, with only some minor design changes planned. Now, spoiling Nothing's party, a new leak has detailed the complete specs of the Ear 2 just a week before its official unveiling.

Based on the report from The Tech Outlook, the Nothing Ear 2 will feature 11.6 mm drivers — the same as the Ear 1. The earbuds will seemingly provide 6 hours of playback time, which can be bumped to 36 hours with the charging case. For comparison, this is slightly better than the Nothing Ear 1. The latter is rated to last for 5.7 hours with ANC disabled and up to 34 hours with the carrying case.

Source: The Tech Outlook

Given the Ear 2 will have the same driver setup as its predecessor, they are unlikely to pack any significant improvement in sound quality. Apparently, the upcoming earbuds will feature IP54 dust and water resistance, an improvement from the IPX4 rating of the Ear 1.

Besides the specs, the leak also contains marketing renders of the Nothing Ear 2. However, they don't reveal anything that was not already known. The Ear 2 will carry forward the same design language as its predecessor, with the only notable change being the noise-canceling microphone has been relocated to the top of the stem. Another minor change includes ear 2 branding on each stem.

Each earbud will seemingly weigh a tad lighter at 4.5g, down 0.2g from the Ear 1. A previous report detailed that the Nothing Ear 2 could pack features like Advanced EQ, Find Earbuds, Transparency mode, and Dual Connectivity. Nothing will purportedly even let you personalize the ANC based on your preference.

There's no word on the pricing. But given the minor upgrade that the Nothing Ear 2 is shaping up to be, don't expect it to cost a lot more than the Ear 1.