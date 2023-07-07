While a relatively new tech startup, Nothing proved that it's finally mature enough to keep its devices on a regular update cycle. The company demonstrates this not only with the Nothing Phones but also with the Nothing Ear wireless headsets, which were its first line of products. We saw Nothing Ear 1's sequel last March, and our own Taylor Kerns thought the Ear 2 delivered decent sound quality and competent ANC at an affordable price point. The earbuds have now received a fresh coat of paint with the same specs and price.

The Nothing Ear 2's black color variant is now available to purchase through Nothing's online storefront. Nothing has changed with the earbuds' audio hardware, so you're still getting custom 11.6mm drivers and a dual-chamber design that improves airflow and sound quality.

Like the original model, the black Ear 2 offer more personalized customization with the Nothing X app. To obtain a personalized sound profile, you'll need to go through an Ear Tip Fit Test in order to get the right fit for its silicone ear tips. The app will then take you through an actual hearing test to customize your profile.

Source: Nothing

Hi-Res Audio and LHDC 5.0 technology are also included for excellent sound reproduction. The earbuds provide personalized active noise cancellation (ANC) with noise reduction of up to 40dB.

Speaking of which, Nothing also announced the addition of noise reduction to the Nothing Ear Stick, which originally debuted without any method of muffling noise from the surroundings. You can head over to the Settings menu in the Nothing X app to enable this handy functionality.

The app itself has also received an update on Android and iOS, giving users an advanced equalizer function. This means you'll have more control over the sound thanks to an 8-band equalizer with real-time preview of adjustments.

The black Ear 2 arrive as excitement builds up for Nothing's big event next week when its next-generation smartphone will see the light of day. While Nothing's Ear lineup of earbuds may not be the best wireless earbuds in any specific category, they are affordable and capable alternatives to some of the more expensive models on the market.

Aside from its own online storefront, Nothing's latest version of the Ear 2 will be available to purchase via retail partners worldwide on July 21 for €149.