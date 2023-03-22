We've known for some time that the Nothing Ear 2 were set to be formally announced today — and thanks to some very thorough leaks, we had a good idea of what to look forward to. But now, as anticipated, the buds are official. The Nothing Ear 2 are indeed the minor update from the previous generation we were expecting, but there are some noteworthy improvements here for the same $149 MSRP.

Source: Nothing Nothing Ear 2 The Nothing Ear 2 are Nothing's third pair of earbuds. Sequel to the original Nothing Ear 1, the Ear 2 introduce improvements like multipoint connectivity, pressure-sensitive stems for squeeze controls, improved water and dust resistance, and a redesigned driver enclosure that Nothing says improves audio quality versus the first generation. Battery Life 4 hours (ANC on); 22.5 with case Noise Cancellation Yes Mono Listening Either bud Microphones 3 per bud IP rating IP54 (buds), IP55 (case) Supported codecs AAC, SBC, LHDC 5.0 Charging USB-C, wireless Driver size 11.6mm Price (MSRP) $149 Dimensions 29.4 x 21.5 x 23.5 mm (each bud), 55.5 x 55.5 x 22mm (case) Weight 4.5g (each bud), 51.9g (case) $149 at Nothing

The Nothing Ear 2 are a lot like the 2021's Nothing Ear 1. They have the same easily identifiable aesthetic and the same 11.6mm drivers, which will likely produce very similar audio this time around. Nothing says it's redesigned the enclosure around that driver to give it more space, though — a change the company says should lead to both clearer highs and fuller lows. Like the Ear 1, the Ear 2 offer ANC — a feature we missed in the company's recent Ear Stick buds.

Source: Nothing

The biggest improvement for this generation is likely the addition of multipoint connectivity — you can pair the Nothing Ear 2 to two devices at a time, so you don't have to fumble with Bluetooth settings to take a call while you're watching YouTube on your tablet. The new earbuds also feature an updated control scheme, borrowing the increasingly popular squeeze-type controls Nothing first used in the Ear Stick. The Ear 2 also pick up improved water and dust resistance with an IP54 rating, up from IPX4 on the Ear 1.

Source: Nothing

Battery life, a sore spot in Nothing's first pair of earbuds, doesn't seem to have improved this time around. Nothing quotes the Ear 2 as good for just four hours on a charge with ANC on, falling decidedly short of what many of the best earbuds on the market today offer.

The Nothing Ear 2 are available starting today directly from Nothing, for the same $149 price tag the Nothing Ear 1 carried after a midlife price increase. Nothing says you'll be able to get the buds from other retailers beginning on Tuesday, March 28.