Nothing Ear $119 $149 Save $30 The Nothing Ear will be for you if you're looking for a unique pair of earbuds that deliver great audio quality and come packed with many features.

There's nothing like getting a great pair of earbuds for a stellar price. And while the Nothing Ear aren't exactly the most expensive pair of earbuds out there, we can still appreciate a good deal on them, especially when they are down to an all-time low. For a limited time, you can score the Nothing Ear for just $119, which is $30 less than its original retail price.

And while the discount may not be steep, we still think that this is a fantastic deal, especially considering all that you're getting. So, if you've been looking for a new pair of earbuds and want something that's going to perform well and not break the bank, then the Nothing Ear is going to be for you.

What's great about the Nothing Ear?

Close

These are the earbuds you want to get if you want to make a statement. Not only does the Nothing Ear look like nothing you've ever seen before, but it also backs up its looks with impressive sound. It's capable of providing crystal clear and rich sound thanks to its 11mm drivers and unique ceramic diaphragm.

In addition, the Nothing Ear delivers excellent noise-canceling and also offers support for Hi-Res audio. Furthermore, the earbuds also pack in Clear Voice technology in an effort to make you sound good on calls. When it comes to battery life, you're going to get around 40 hours of playback with the included charging case.

And if you're ever low on charge, a quick 10-minute top up will provide 10 hours of use. And if you ever feel like you're going to be out in the bad weather or want to take these to the gym, feel confident knowing that they have an IP54 rating. Also, just in case you want to leap into the future a bit with some AI goodness, Nothing's included support for ChatGPT.

Overall, these are an excellent pair of earbuds that really punch way above their price. Best of all, you can now buy them for less, with a discount that knocks $30 off for a limited time. So be sure to get them while you can, because this deal won't last long. Or if you're still on the fence, we have some great budget earbuds suggestions as well.