Your changes have been saved Nothing Ear $114 $149 Save $35 The Nothing Ear improves upon its predecessor with great audio quality, decent ANC, and a host of software features. Not only that but you get a unique design and price that comes in at just $114. $114 at Amazon

There are plenty of great wireless earbuds to choose from, but if you're looking for a set that has some personality, then the Nothing Earbuds are going to be right up your alley. Of course, you also get excellent audio quality and great features as well, with a price that comes in at just $114. For a limited time, you can grab the Nothing Earbuds at their lowest price from Amazon, which is way below their original retail of $149.

Related Nothing Ear review: Premium features at a mid-tier price The Nothing Ear improves upon its predecessor, bringing premium features to music lovers at a reasonable price

What's great about the Nothing Earbuds?

When it comes to these wireless earbuds there's a lot to love. Not only are you getting something that looks incredible, but they're also quite comfortable as well. Furthermore, audio quality is also quite good, and there are also plenty of customization options as well.

In addition, you also get great ANC, which can block out external sound, making your time with your music more enjoyable. Nothing provides three levels of ANC, or you can just have the earbuds adjust the strength of the ANC automatically to adjust to your surroundings.

Nothing also provides EQ options for the earbuds through its own app, while also adding some additional software perks like a personal sound profile, EQ customization, customizable controls, and more. And if you're someone that's on calls all day, then the Nothing Earbuds are going to be a great tool.

If you're someone that's going to pair this with a Nothing phone, you'll be glad to know that you'll have easy access to ChatGPT. Just use your voice to make inquiries — it's really that simple. Overall, these earbuds provide a lot of bang for your buck, especially at their newly discounted price.