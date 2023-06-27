Make-your-own ringtones were all the rage back in the 2000s, when even the most basic Nokia touchpad phones came with a built-in ringtone composer utility. Nothing CEO Carl Pei has the grand idea of making ringtone composers great again, and ahead of the Nothing Phone 2 launch early next month, the company has announced a recent collaboration with the Swedish House Mafia for a new Glyph Composer.

The Nothing Phone 1’s clear body and Glyph Interface — LED lights on the back that light up when you receive calls and notifications — helped the device stand out in a sea of midrange Android phones. So far, the leaks suggest the Nothing Phone 2 will keep the Glyph Interface. Now, Nothing has announced a new Glyph Composer utility, and the Swedish House Mafia have composed a Glyph Sound Pack for it, with each sound pack comprising five unique tones and sounds.

The tones and sounds are linked to buttons in the composer UI that represent the individual lights on the back of the phone. You can play around with these tones and record a rhythm using the integrated recorder to make your own ringtone. The recording needs to be eight to 12 seconds long to be a ringtone, and a two-second recording of a single tone can serve as a notification alert chime.

“Axwell, Steve and Sebastian have been early champions of Nothing, so it felt like a natural fit to innovate with them on a product that creators worldwide can engage with.”

If you’re puzzled why Carl Pei’s Nothing is collaborating with the DJ supergroup that defined electronic music in the 2010s, the answer is quite simple. Swedish House Mafia members Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello have been early investors in Nothing since the company was founded in 2020, so it’s only fitting they get first dibs at the Glyph Composer.

While the composer is fun to experiment with, the Swedish House Mafia has also composed a ready-to-use Glyph Ringtone you can use right away. This new ringtone and the Glyph Composer will be available this summer after the Nothing Phone 2 breaks cover on July 11. Carl Pei has confirmed the Composer will also be available to all Nothing Phone 1 users. We are looking forward to more artist collaborations for the Glyph Composer as the utility matures.