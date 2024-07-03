Summary The CMF Phone 1's display resembles Google's Pixel 8 with rounded corners and centered hole punch in the latest leak.

Teased features include a Sony 50MP camera with f/1.8 lens and algorithms for enhanced photos.

CMF's event on July 8 will reveal more details and clarify specifications.

Much has been said about the upcoming phone from Nothing's budget-friendly subsidiary, CMF, as the company progressively teases more details. While these updates have driven hype, it's the leaks and rumors that have kept people hooked on what may come next. Now, a new photo that has been posted on social media by a tipster is providing a glimpse at the new phone's display.

As seen in an update posted on X (formerly Twitter) by leaker Yogesh Brar, the Phone 1 from CMF may have a display that looks familiar, especially if you've owned a Google Pixel phone in the past. This is because the sleek, glossy front looks reminiscent of the Pixel 8 — rounded corners, symmetrical bezels, centered hole punch and all. If the leaked image is to be believed, this could be what Phone 1 owners see when CMF launches the product next week.

What has CMF already teased about Phone 1?

Separately, the CMF by Nothing page on X today teased what the phone's back panel will look like when it comes out. After we were curious about a screw teased in an earlier video, we now know these fasteners will be used to attach accessories and different-colored back panels to the rear of the device. However, the display leak is perhaps one of the closest renderings we'll get to the front of the phone ahead of July 8 — but between the two images posted today, we now have a great idea of the phone's overall design.

Aside from the display, there has been an ample amount of speculation surrounding the camera of the Phone 1 from CMF. This isn't surprising, given that this is one feature many people value most when purchasing a new phone. Thus far, CMF has confirmed that the device will have a Sony 50MP camera with an f/1.8 lens. The phone will also feature algorithms, such as Ultra XDR, to help enhance photos. The goal is to ensure that they are as "bright and immersive" as possible, according to CMF, regardless of the lighting conditions. There is still plenty that has yet to be revealed by the company, but everything will be clarified at CMF's event on July 8 – including these specs.