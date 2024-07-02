Summary CMF by Nothing is a newer budget-friendly sub-brand with a rumored phone on the way.

According to a post by the company, the CMF Phone 1 features a Sony 50MP camera with f/1.8 lens and enhanced algorithms.

The CMF Phone 1 may lack Optical Image Stabilization in its rear camera array, however.

Nothing has become one of the hottest phone manufacturers as of late, but while its flagships may rival those from its competitors, so have its prices. That being said, the company has developed a sub-brand called CMF by Nothing, which stands for “Color, Material, and Finish.” The idea is that CMF can still provide well-designed products to consumers on a budget without skimping on quality. Now, CMF is preparing to launch the CMF Phone 1, and more details on its specs are being released.

CMF by Nothing recently posted an update on X (formerly Twitter) that shed light on the specs of the camera of the CMF Phone 1. As it turns out, the company has tapped Sony for the feature – the device will have a Sony 50MP camera with an f/1.8 lens. There are also going to be algorithms in place to enhance photos, such as Ultra XDR. The goal is to make photos as well-lit and high-quality as possible, regardless of the lighting conditions.

What the Phone 1 camera may end up lacking

The update did not make any mention of Optical Image Stabilization, however, which suggests that won't be included (via GSM Arena). These details were shared with the manufacturer as a part of its larger promotional event, teasing upcoming products. In addition to the CMF Phone 1, CMF by Nothing is expected to unveil the Buds Pro 2 featuring more noise cancelation than the previous model. The CMF Watch Pro 2 is also on deck, and it’s expected to have support for more than 100 different watch faces. The launch date for these devices is slated for July 8.

Over the past few days, CMF by Nothing has been teasing the different components of the CMF Phone 1. To start, it originally showed off the device’s 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, which will have a 120Hz refresh rate. However, leakers somewhat crashed the company’s party, sharing more than what it made known with specs of their own. Regardless, what CMF by Nothing launches on July 8 will undoubtedly provide a better glimpse at what the company has to offer at face value.