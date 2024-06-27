Summary CMF Phone 1 will launch on July 8, with the company detailing key components of the device on social media.

The Phone 1 will feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits peak brightness.

Leak suggests the phone could pack a Dimensity 7300 chip, 6/8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

After months of leaks and teasers, Nothing's sub-brand CMF is almost ready to launch its first smartphone. The CMF Phone 1 official unveiling is set for July 8. Ahead of that, the company has been hyping the device with cryptic teasers on its social media channels. With just over a week left for the Phone 1's launch, Nothing's sub-brand plans to unveil one component of the phone every day on its social media channels until its launch day.

In a post on X, CMF shared a picture showing all the Phone 1 components, blurring everything except the display panel and the chassis. It also revealed that the Phone 1 will sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

Nothing, and previously OnePlus, follow the same strategy for their device launches: unveiling key specs of their phones one day at a time a week or so before launch. This helps create hype and buzz around the device.

While CMF's claim that the Phone 1 display has a brightness of 2,000 nits is impressive, peak brightness only requires a small portion of the screen to reach that number. The display's typical brightness is seemingly 800 nits.

Leak ruins CMF's party

If the CMF Phone 1 has caught your fancy, you don't need to wait for the next few days to learn more about its specs. Leaker Yogesh Brar has shared the phone's full specs, detailing its key aspects.

Per his leak, the CMF Phone 1 could use a Dimensity 7300 chip and pack 6/8GB of RAM with up to 128GB of storage. Apparently, the phone will also ship with a microSD card slot for cheap storage expansion.

As for cameras, the phone's rear will purportedly house a 50MP primary shooter with a secondary depth sensor. At the front, a 16MP will capture selfies. In a follow-up post on X, Brar revealed the phone will support 4K 30fps recording and feature an IP52 rating. Lastly, the Phone 1 will house a big 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On the software front, the Phone 1 will launch with Android 14 out of the box. CMF will supposedly provide the phone with two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

The leak indicates the phone's pricing in India could start from Rs 16,000 (~$200), which, if accurate, will make it an impressive budget device. The European pricing should be around the same ballpark as well.

While the CMF Phone 1 specs are out in the open, the most exciting feature could be its removable rear panel, which we have not seen in smartphones for a few years now.