The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds, launched by a startup called Nothing and founded by no other than Carl Pei of OnePlus fame, got a lot of press when they first came out. Thanks to their good feature set at a competitive price, they were quickly some of the best earbuds around, but they also got plenty of attention because of their unusual transparent design. The company launched a black version of those earbuds, but that black colorway has yet to land on the earbuds' successors, the Ear 2. That's set to change, though — and it might change as soon as next week.

Leaker Yogesh Brar said on Twitter that the newer Ear 2 earbuds would be launching in a black colorway alongside the Nothing Phone 2. In a quote tweet, fellow leaker SnoopyTech mentioned that they would be launching earlier than the Phone 2, to which Yogesh replied that the launch would be happening "next week."

This means that the new black Ear 2 earbuds could be landing on store shelves in a matter of days. The Phone 2 is launching on July 11th, just under two weeks from the time of writing, so if this is right, we might see Nothing quietly unveil them at some point between July 3 and July 9.

Of course, these are all rumors we're talking about, so take this with a grain of salt. That being said, the fact that these are both leakers with a good track record gives us confidence that we might actually see the black Ear 2 launch sooner than later. So if you've been waiting on a black colorway to hop on Nothing's next earbuds, make sure to have your wallet ready.