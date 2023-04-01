It's rare that we have an April 1st announcement people can actually get excited about, but thanks to the eccentric Carl Pei and his team at Nothing, we do have one. And while the product tied to this announcement isn't immediately available — no, we're not talking about the Nothing Phone 2 — we can rest assured that it's all real. In fact, we'll drink to it.

The startup manufacturer is collaborating with Freetime Beer Company, a microbrewery based in Swansea on the southern coastline of Wales, to produce Beer (5.1%). In case you're asking, this beer will have a 5.1% ABV.

Branded as a dry, unfiltered rice lager with a hint of pear, Nothing is teasing six-pack availability for this summer, though its on-site FAQs hedge a fair bit with a mention of "late 2023." It'll appear on the shelves of Nothing's store in SoHo, London, as well as on Nothing's website though there's no list of countries to speak of. Interested customers can sign up for a newsletter about the beer.

There will be some functionality with the Nothing X app which allows Ear 1 and Ear Stick owners to fine-tune their devices, but your guess is as good as ours as to what sort of Easter eggs we'll see — Pei is prone to laying a few in his time in the tech industry.

This isn't the first time the phone maker and beer maker have worked together: Beer (4.5%) was served to partygoers at the SoHo store launch this past December. The company calls this a "prototype" on the way to Beer (5.1%).

Nothing is fielding retail and restaurant stock requests, so Britons may be seeing pulls of this daring draft at their local pubs soon. The company is also looking ahead to next year when it plans on launching a zero-ABV beer — another tasteful joke that's not really a joke.