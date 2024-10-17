Key Takeaways NotebookLM recently gained the ability to generate Audio Overviews from audio files and YouTube videos.

Now, NotebookLM is gaining a handy tool that will allow users to guide discussions by providing specific instructions to the AI tool before generating Overviews.

Google is also working on a paid business version of NotebookLM with enhanced features for businesses, universities, and organizations.

We've been following the development of Google's Gemini-powered NotebookLM pretty closely. The tool, which is essentially a study/research companion, makes it easy to digest heaps of complex information in an easy-to-understand manner.

The tool can help you learn better by generating summaries, key insights, and it can even turn your reading material into a spoken-dialogue discussion between two people. The feature, aptly named Audio Overviews, aids those who learn better when they listen to information.

Previously, users could upload PDFs, text documents, documents from Google Docs, Google Slides, and links to websites, and let NotebookLM do hard work of extracting relevant material. With a recent update, the tool gained the ability to parse through YouTube videos via URLs.

In the same update, NotebookLM also gained the ability to parse through uploaded .mp3 and .wav audio files to generate summaries, key insights, and Audio Overview discussions, alongside a handy native button to generate shareable public URLs for Overviews. Support, however, doesn't seem to be one-and-done. Google Labs, the tech giant's division overseeing its latest AI experiments, announced two features that make Audio Overviews even better.

Customize your Audio Overviews

Source: Google

Up until now, Audio Overviews have steered the spoken-dialogue on the AI's interpretation of the source material. Starting today, users have more control over Overviews with an option to guide the conversations in specific directions. Users should be able to provide instructions to the AI tool before an Audio Overview is generated, letting the tool know if you want the Overview to focus on specific topics, or if you want it to generate a discussion with a specific expertise level in mind.

"Think of it like slipping the AI hosts a quick note right before they go on the air, which will change how they cover your material," wrote Google in a new blog post about the feature. Once you've generated an Overview, presumably steered in the direction you want, you should now be able to continue working within other NotebookLM sections while the Overview plays in the background.

Source: Google

While the new features aren't live for us yet, Google suggests that users will find a Customize button within the NotebookLM guide (the same screen where you'd normally tap Generate to create an Audio Overview) to give the AI tool specific instructions.

Elsewhere, in the same blog post, Google hinted that a 'NotebookLM Business' version is in the works, and it will offer "enhanced features for businesses, universities, and organizations." Apart from mentioning that the tool will be paid, Google didn't say much. More information about the business version, including general availability and pricing, will be shared "later this year."