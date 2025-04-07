Summary Google is finally developing a native NotebookLM mobile app after being web-only since late 2023.

A mobile app will enhance the tool's usability and aid in user discovery.

Google hasn't disclosed platform support or release date for the new app, but users can install a PWA while they wait for the mobile app release.

Google's AI-powered NotebookLM has only been available as a website, despite launching over a year ago. That's finally about to change.